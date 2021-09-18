Anderson Silva’s coach calls for Mayweather fight: ‘It would break all pay-per-view records’
Anderson Silva’s move over to boxing has opened up a variety of matchups for the MMA great, including a potential clash with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. This is according to Silva’s boxing coach, Luiz Dorea, who recently spoke to AG Fight about Silva’s next potential opponent. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off a first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz last weekend that set the combat community ablaze.www.mmamania.com
