Anderson Silva’s coach calls for Mayweather fight: ‘It would break all pay-per-view records’

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson Silva’s move over to boxing has opened up a variety of matchups for the MMA great, including a potential clash with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. This is according to Silva’s boxing coach, Luiz Dorea, who recently spoke to AG Fight about Silva’s next potential opponent. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off a first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz last weekend that set the combat community ablaze.

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz full fight video highlights

Watch Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Silva vs. Ortiz took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Anderson Silva (3-1) and Tito Ortiz (0-1) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
