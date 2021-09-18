Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 830 PM PDT. * At 717 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported several areas of flash flooding occurring along Rice Road north of Desert Center. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center and Eagle Mtn. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE