CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new state legislative maps along party lines

By Ellen Morrissey
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ4FC_0bzunh6d00

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new state legislative district maps by a 5-2 vote early in the morning on Sept. 16. The two Democratic members of the commission, state Rep. Emilia Sykes (D) and state Sen. Vernon Sykes (D), were the two dissenting votes. Since the map was approved along partisan lines, it will only last for four years, rather than ten, as outlined in the 2015 constitutional amendment creating the commission.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R), a member of the commission, estimated that the new maps would create 62 Republican seats and 37 Democratic seats in the House, and 23 Republican seats and 10 Democratic seats in the Senate. Cleveland.com reported that Democrats on the commission agreed with the Senate estimates, but said the new House map would create 65 Republican seats and 34 Democratic seats.

A statement from the commission explaining the manner by which districts were allocated said: “The Commission considered statewide state and federal partisan general election results during the last ten years. There were sixteen such contests. When considering the results of each of those elections, the Commission determined that Republican candidates won thirteen out of sixteen of those elections. […] Accordingly, the statewide proportion of districts whose voters favor each political party corresponds closely to the statewide preferences of the voters of Ohio.”

Following the enactment of the maps, Huffman released a statement saying: “These house and senate maps will be in place for the next four years, and represent an important first step towards approving the next map that will complete the decade. […] I’m convinced we could’ve reached a ten-year map. However, special interests pressured democrats to not support it, asking voters to extend the deadline to accomplish that.”

Leading up to the vote, Emilia Sykes disapproved of the maps as overly partisan, saying she would “call it offensive and plain wrong to move forward this map […] to put forth something that so arrogantly flies in the face of what people, our voters, asked us to do, not once, but twice.”

Commission members Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) expressed disapproval of the maps and said they expected court challenges to follow their vote. DeWine said: “Along with the secretary of state I will vote to send this matter forward but it will not be the end of it. We know that this matter will be in court. […] What I am sure in my heart is that this committee could have come up with a bill that was much more clearly constitutional.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio sued over new state legislative maps: Capitol Letter

Map flap: As expected, voter-rights groups are suing over Ohio’s new state legislative maps, arguing they violate state constitutional requirements for political representation. As Andrew Tobias reports, the ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters and A. Philip Randolph Institute in their Thursday lawsuit said Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission flouted the state constitution by approving maps that award them 65% of legislative seats, despite their receiving 54% of the statewide vote in the last 10 years of statewide partisan elections. The Ohio Supreme Court, which the state constitution says must review the maps specifically to see whether they meet political proportionality requirements, will hear the lawsuit.
OHIO STATE
abc17news.com

ACLU, voter groups sue in Ohio over new legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new lawsuit challenges Ohio’s newly drawn state legislative districts as giving an extreme and unfair advantage to the Republican Party. The litigation filed Thursday is believed to be the first in the nation against district maps drawn under the 2020 census. An ACLU-led legal team filed the suit on behalf of voters and voter-rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Ohio. It targets a map the new Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission passed along party lines last week. It’s predicted to continue to deliver supermajorities to the GOP. The partisan vote meant the map would last only four years, rather than 10.
OHIO STATE
Franklin News Post

Virginia redistricting commission considers preliminary new maps

Virginia’s redistricting commission on Monday got its first pass at a set of proposed maps for the state’s legislative districts — maps that partisan teams created separately and that are far from the finished product. These maps will lay the foundation for the commission’s final product, which is due to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mahoning Matters

11th-hour negotiations underway on new Ohio legislative map

COLUMBUS (AP) — The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio entered an hours-long recess Wednesday, signaling that chances of agreeing on new 10-year maps of state legislative districts by a midnight deadline are slim. The Ohio Redistricting Commission's pause came as Republicans and Democrats appeared stalled on any plan both...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canton Repository

Ohio Redistricting: See Democratic lawmakers' counteroffer on legislative maps

Two days before the final deadline, Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission presented a counteroffer that would give Republicans a majority – but not a veto-proof one. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, and Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, offered changes the GOP-made maps during a Monday commission meeting in Warrensville...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Mike Dewine
NEWS10 ABC

New York Independent Redistricting Commission releasing maps by Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Within the next 48 hours, New York State will release its first draft of its redistricting map, which is unveiled every 10 years after the Census to show potential new district lines for the Assembly, State Senate, and House of Representatives. Much like everything else this...
POLITICS
wboi.org

House Republican Leaders Defend Proposed Redistricting Maps

Indiana House Republican leaders Wednesday defended the redistricting maps they unveiled this week. The proposed Indiana House district map draws six districts that include two current Republican lawmakers. That includes Rep. Curt Nisly (R-Milford) in a district with Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw); Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) in a district with Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston); Rep. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) in a district with Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle); Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) in a district with House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers); Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) in a district with Rep. John Young (R-Franklin); and Rep. Steve Davisson (R-Salem) in a district with Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour).
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado redistricting commission's latest legislative draft maps signal solid majorities for Democrats

Colorado's Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission released new draft proposals for the state's House and Senate district maps Monday, foreshadowing likely continued dominance at the statehouse by Democrats. The newest version of the maps also boost minority composition in some parts of the state, when compared to earlier versions of the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Party Lines#Map#Democratic#Republican#House#Cleveland Com#Democrats#The Commission
Arizona Mirror

Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud

The long-awaited and repeatedly delayed report of the Senate’s purported “audit” of the election in Maricopa County featured a plethora of unsubstantiated allegations that files were deleted, equipment was improperly connected to the internet, signatures weren’t properly verified and ineligible voters may have cast ballots.  The county vehemently denied all of the allegations, and said […] The post Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

309
Followers
664
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy