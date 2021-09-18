Shopping: This Weekend’s Best Deals, From Half Off Six Months of HBO Max to Madewell and More

Welcome to THR Deals , a regular roundup of The Hollywood Reporter editors’ favorite sales to shop online spanning across fashion, beauty, tech, home electronics, fitness gear, decor and more. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This weekend’s a good one to stock up on Apple AirPods and iPads, fall denim and autumn skincare essentials. Following the announcement of the new iPhone 13 and iPad models, the tech giant’s devices and accessories are still on sale at Amazon.

Those looking for new denim jackets , jeans and other fall staples will surely find a good fit at Madewell, which is offering 20% off through Monday. And if your beauty or grooming routine could use a makeover for the season ahead, luxe brands and online retailers including Sephora, SkinStore, Supergoop! and Tatcha are all slashing prices on skincare, cosmetics and more at up to 50% off.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop online this weekend, including a limited-time 50% off deal for HBO Max (time to catch up on those Emmy-nominated shows ) — see what else is worth buying at a discount this weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro In addition to select iPads and MacBooks , Apple AirPods are still on sale at Amazon , and the AirPods Pro are back down to $180 (reg. $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249)



$180





HBO Max Sign up for the ad-free plan by Sept. 26 and get 50% off your first six months ($7.50 per month, then $10 monthly)

HBO Max Monthly Streaming Subscription (reg. $10/mo.)



$7.50/mo.





Madewell Ending Sept. 20, Madewell Insiders get 20% off sitewide, including on denim, footwear and accessories for women and men; sign up for the clothing brand’s free loyalty program here

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean (reg. $135)



$135





Renpho AI-Powered Indoor Cycling Bike A highly-rated competitor to Peloton’s cult-favorite exercise bike, the Renpho smart indoor cycling station is just $425 (reg. $599) when you clip the $75 off coupon on the Amazon product page. The fitness and tech gear brand’s free app is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple Health and Google Fit, and comes with access to over 70 workouts and five training modes. The stationary bicycle has a compact footprint of 3.1 feet by 1.4 feet, and it can accommodate riders of up to 265 pounds.

Renpho AI-Powered Exercise Bike (reg. $600)



$425





Sephora The beauty retailer’s summer sale promises 50% off select makeup, haircare, skincare and beauty tools, including from brands such as Beautyblender, Fenty Beauty, Hourglass, Makeup by Mario, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Urban Decay and more

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (reg. $36)



$18





SkinStore Beauty buffs will have to shop by 9 a.m. EST Sept. 18 to save 25% off site-wide on cult-favorite skincare brands (such as Cosrx, iS Clinical, Dr. Dennis Gross and more) with code LATE25

iS Clinical Youth Serum (reg. $154)



$116





Supergoop! Ending Sept. 21, the sun-protection skincare and body care brand is treating online shoppers to 20% off site-wide with code SUPER20

Supergoop! Play SPF50 Everyday Lotion (reg. $58)



$46





Tatcha Ending Sept. 21, take 20% off everything from the Japanese-inspired beauty brand’s website with code FF2021

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream (reg. $68)



$54





