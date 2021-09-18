CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Free Legal Assistance for North Carolina Disaster Survivors

ncdps.gov
 7 days ago

Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who were affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the Disaster Legal Aid hotline at 866-219-5262. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours on Monday and Thursday are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Apply for help online at www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/self-help-library/disaster-relief.

www.ncdps.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Mountaineer

This Is the Largest Industry in North Carolina

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup...
RETAIL
The Mountaineer

Disaster unemployment assistance available in Haywood

RALEIGH — Following a federal disaster declaration due to the effects of Tropical Storm Fred, the Division of Employment Security (DES) has announced that three North Carolina counties have been approved for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). DUA benefits are available in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties. Additional counties may be...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Port Arthur News

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals impacted by Hurricane Nicholas

AUSTIN — Free legal resources are available to low-income individuals affected by flooding and other conditions created by Hurricane Nicholas. The State Bar of Texas’s toll-free disaster legal services hotline—800-504-7030—puts callers in touch with legal aid providers in their areas who can help with:. Replacement of important legal documents lost...
POLITICS
The Mountaineer

Free legal assistance available for people affected by Tropical Storm Fred

Free legal assistance is available to people in Haywood, Buncombe and Transylvania counties who were affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney can call the Disaster Legal Aid hotline at 866-219-5262. Hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours on Monday and Thursday are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Apply for help online at legalaidnc.org/get-help/self-help-library/disaster-relief.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

FEMA: Free legal assistance for flooding victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who were affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the Disaster Legal Aid hotline at 866-219-5262. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours on Monday and Thursday are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

The history of redistricting in North Carolina

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In North Carolina, there have been more than 40 years of not just political battles, but legal ones, over congressional maps and state House and Senate maps, according to political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer. “Whoever controls the General Assembly controls the mapmaking process,” Bitzer says. “It’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Assistance
securitymagazine.com

FEMA disaster recovery centers help survivors of Hurricane Ida

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) across Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in an effort to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida. A Disaster Recovery Center opened yesterday in Hudson County to help residents in New Jersey affected by the remnants of...
ENVIRONMENT
Baton Rouge Business Report

Amedisys expanding in North Carolina

Baton Rouge-based hospice and personal care company Amedisys Inc. on Monday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire regulatory assets that will allow it to establish home health care centers in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., a service area that spans more than 350,000 Medicare enrollees and more than 100,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Norristown Times Herald

Federal disaster assistance available to Norristown residents

NORRISTOWN -- - An emergency major disaster declaration for communities affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1 was recently approved by President Joe Biden. Montgomery County, being one of the counties covered in the disaster declaration, became available for federal aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
fox8live.com

Schedule, locations of LWC’s Mobile Workforce Center to help Ida survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center (MWC) is travelling to parishes recovering from Hurricane Ida to help survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). The MWC is a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with computers, high-speed internet, and other workforce resources to help individuals and businesses get...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Furniture Share gets $100K to assist wildfire survivors

Furniture Share has received an infusion of $100,000 that is helping the nonprofit assist wildlife survivors, one of its key missions. Furniture Share received $80,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation as well as $20,000 from the OCF’s Joseph E. Weston Public Foundation. The funds will be used, said executive director...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. Sept 13, 2021. It’s a dubious distinction to be the first Triad resident convicted of a misdemeanor in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. It’s not something, we hope, that anyone would place on a resume. It’s more likely something that the resident in question hopes will disappear from public consciousness — the quicker, the better.
POLITICS
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program" The post Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDUCATION
WCAX

Vermont governor seeking disaster assistance after flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is asking the federal government to help Bennington and Windham counties recover from summer flooding. Scott made the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday to help communities in the two southern Vermont communities recover from an estimated $4 million in damage from the flooding that occurred on July 29 and 30. Officials from FEMA, the state and local communities did a preliminary assessment and determined it would qualify for federal assistance.
VERMONT STATE
buckscountyherald.com

FEMA announces disaster assistance after Hurricane Ida

FEMA announced last week that federal disaster assistance is available to Pennsylvania to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties. Assistance includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Quorum to sell North Carolina hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health plans to sell its 49-bed hospital in Williamston, N.C., to Dallas-based Affinity Health Partners, a Quorum spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review on Sept. 16. Affinity Health Partners signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Martin General Hospital. It will work with the county commission to...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy