Free Legal Assistance for North Carolina Disaster Survivors

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is asking the federal government to help Bennington and Windham counties recover from summer flooding. Scott made the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday to help communities in the two southern Vermont communities recover from an estimated $4 million in damage from the flooding that occurred on July 29 and 30. Officials from FEMA, the state and local communities did a preliminary assessment and determined it would qualify for federal assistance.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO