SEEKONK, Mass. — After leaving his No. 88 in the garage to start the season, AJ Manuel decided it was time to go back to work at Seekonk Speedway. The former Everett’s Auto Parts Sport 4 champion rolled onto the track for the first time on September 10, and started seventh. Before the end of the 25-lap feature, Manuel was carrying the checkered flag.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO