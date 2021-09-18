AEW's Lucha Bros. Retain Tag Team Titles on Rampage

After their beyond impressive win at AEW All Out, it was time for The Lucha Bros. to defend their Tag Team Championships once again on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, and it would be the freshly returned Butcher and his partner The Blade they would be facing. Both teams got in offense early, though Penta and Fenix delivered amazing dives and seemed to gain some momentum, though Butcher and Blade's stellar teamwork put a halt to it. They kept tagging in and out and keeping Penta grounded, but Penta got out of it with some kicks and tagged Fenix in.