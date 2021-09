The New York Yankees entered this third game with the Baltimore Orioles, hoping for the sweep of the Camden Yards team. It was the last time this season that the Yankees met up with the Orioles. If the Yankees got the sweep, it would be the Oriole’s 100th loss of the season. Tonight’s game had Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees and Chris Ellis for the Orioles. The game ended with Austin Hays getting the walk-off chop in the tenth giving the Orioles the 3-2 win.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO