Yankees crush Indians, Joey Gallo homers twice, Corey Kluber shines | Rapid reaction

It’s a somber day of remembrance in the City and across the country. One of the most enduring memories of those horrific events was the role that baseball played in helping people come together and heal. I will never forget the President throwing out the first pitch at the Old Stadium, or Mike Piazza’s home run at Shea, which is why I feel it is fitting that the crosstown rival Yankees and Mets should face off on this 20th anniversary.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO