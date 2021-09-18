Yankees crush Indians, Joey Gallo homers twice, Corey Kluber shines | Rapid reaction
Five home runs. Corey Kluber’s resurgence. If there was a way Yankees manager Aaron Boone could have drawn how to follow up Thursday’s disaster, this would have been it. Kluber threw six scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hammered a pair of solo shots and the Yankees trounced the Indians, 8-0, at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. Lucas Luetge pitched the ninth for the Yankees, who improved to 53-13 when they score five or more runs. They’re 39-19 when they hit two or more homers.www.silive.com
