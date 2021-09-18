Walmart Will Be Launching Driverless Car Delivery This Year, Using Ford Vehicles
Driverless cars are slowly starting to become a trend on US highways. Companies like Google and Tesla paved the road for other more standard manufacturers to create their own versions of autonomous vehicles. And now, major corporations are signing on to use autonomous technology for local deliveries. On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it’s partnering with Ford and Argo to bring self-driving delivery vehicles to Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Washington, DC.outsider.com
