CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Walmart Will Be Launching Driverless Car Delivery This Year, Using Ford Vehicles

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Driverless cars are slowly starting to become a trend on US highways. Companies like Google and Tesla paved the road for other more standard manufacturers to create their own versions of autonomous vehicles. And now, major corporations are signing on to use autonomous technology for local deliveries. On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it’s partnering with Ford and Argo to bring self-driving delivery vehicles to Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Washington, DC.

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

Ford, Argo, and Walmart are bringing robo-delivery to three US cities

Ford and Walmart are teaming to launch a robo-delivery service in three US cities, using autonomous test vehicles equipped with sensors and software developed by Argo AI. Customers who live in Miami, Austin, and Washington, DC, who order items from Walmart online and live within a specific geographic area may be eligible to have their items delivered by a Ford / Argo vehicle.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
bizjournals

Walmart and Ford testing autonomous delivery service

Walmart Inc. has been fishing around in the autonomous car space for years. Now, it's gearing up to test autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C. While it's a relatively small rollout, planned for select parts of the three cities, the testing will help pave the way for future autonomous delivery services. The cars, which are Ford vehicles equipped with Argo AI autonomous systems, will have safety drivers at the wheel ready to take over as needed, as well as report any findings from the delivery tests.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Walmart to Test Self-Driving Cars in Multiple Cities With Ford and Argo AI

Walmart is expanding its partnerships with self-driving vehicle companies to include Ford Motor and Argo AI. The companies said Wednesday that the collaboration will utilize Ford Escape hybrids with Argo AI technology for Walmart deliveries in Miami, the District of Columbia and Austin, Texas. Walmart is expanding its self-driving vehicle...
CARS
pymnts.com

Walmart Joins Ford and Argo AI on Driverless Delivery, Apple Fixes ‘Zero Click’ iMessage Breach and OpenSea’s Massive NFT Activity Drop Top This Week’s News

In this week’s news, we saw retail subscriptions at risk when the COVID-19 pandemic ends, while Apple finally closed a longstanding security loophole. The Weekender is here to catch you up. News. Apple Fixes Flaw That Was Causing Software Breach Since February. Apple this week rolled out a security update...
CELL PHONES
businesstraveller.com

Sixt to launch driverless “robotaxi” service in Munich

Munich-based car rental and ride-hailing firm Sixt has announced plans to pilot a new driverless “robotaxi” service in the Bavarian capital next year. A collaboration with Intel subsidiary Mobileye will see an autonomous ride-hailing service launched in 2022, with plans to scale the service across Germany and other European countries later this decade.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Washington Dc#Argo Ai#Ford Motor Company#Pairing Walmart#Promise Alliance#Live Better U
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
EatThis

Walmart Just Put These 11 Items on Sale For Labor Day

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Though fall foods are already appearing on grocery store shelves, Americans still have one long weekend left to enjoy the final days of summer. While Walmart is already a go-to store for affordable cookout and party supplies, America's largest grocery chain is making it easier than ever this year to celebrate Labor Day without breaking the bank.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Family To Auction Off Classic Car Collection

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota family will auction off a classic car collection that's a century in the making. The Krinkes have been collecting the cars for 115-years, including rare model cars, award-winning restorations and more. People can check out the available cars, including a 1954 Chevy pick-up, on...
BISMARCK, ND
NJ.com

The popular toys to buy now before prices spike for holiday season

A global shipping crisis and labor shortages in the toy market could affect the holiday shopping season, which is worrying retailers and companies, according to a report by CNN Business. With Black Friday only two months away, leading toy companies including Hasbro, Mattel and MGA Entertainment are warning parents to...
RETAIL
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

218K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy