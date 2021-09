MIAMI -- The Marlins have made a point of using the final stretch of the season to evaluate how their younger players might fit into the organization's future plans. That continued on Friday, as Miami selected the contracts of catchers Payton Henry and Nick Fortes from Triple-A Jacksonville. Henry, ranked as the Marlins' No. 30 prospect, went 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts during his Major League debut in the 2-1 loss to the Pirates at loanDepot park.

