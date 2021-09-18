CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

By BOB CHRISTIE
TribTown.com
 7 days ago

PHOENIX — Board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county reached an agreement Friday evening with the Republican-controlled state Senate that will end a standoff over a Senate demand that they hand over computer routers for use in an unprecedented partisan election review. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced that...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud

The long-awaited and repeatedly delayed report of the Senate’s purported “audit” of the election in Maricopa County featured a plethora of unsubstantiated allegations that files were deleted, equipment was improperly connected to the internet, signatures weren’t properly verified and ineligible voters may have cast ballots.  The county vehemently denied all of the allegations, and said […] The post Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin

The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.The most recent is in Republican-controlled Texas where the secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would conduct a "full and comprehensive forensic audit" of the 2020 election in four heavily populated counties.These reviews go by various names: “audits” or “investigations,” sometimes with the word “forensic” attached.But their scope is not always well-defined or understood, even by those pushing them,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Maricopa County election audit findings presented to Arizona Senate

The contractors tasked to audit the 2020 election in Maricopa County are scheduled to present their findings to the GOP-led Arizona Senate. Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, the lead contractor, CyFIR founder Ben Cotton, and others tasked with the state Senate-commissioned review will deliver their report to Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Eastern time) Friday in the Senate chambers, according to a press release .
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KFOR

Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Gallardo
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Senators: Bipartisan police overhaul talks end with no deal

Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, top bargainers from both parties said, marking the collapse of an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S.“It was clear that we were not making the progress that we needed to make,” Sen. Cory Booker D-N.J., told reporters Wednesday. He cited continued disagreements over Democrats efforts to make officers personally liable for abuses, raising professional standards and collecting national data on police agencies' use of force.Talks had moved slowly for months, and it had became clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump-backed Republicans want to oversee upcoming state elections

For most American voters, secretary of state — at the state level, not the cabinet secretary who leads the U.S. State Department — is probably a fairly obscure government office. In much of the country, these officials work behind the scenes on unglamorous tasks such as election administration, and few reach the household-name level.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Republican Senate#State Senate#Board#Democratic#Republicans#Gop#Supreme Court
Arizona Mirror

Doug Logan masterminded banning the media from the Arizona ‘audit’

The plan to bar journalists from covering the Senate’s self-styled “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa County and only let them into Veterans Memorial Coliseum if they agreed to work 30 hours as volunteer observers was hatched and implemented by Doug Logan, the man hired to lead the election review. Logan pushed ahead with […] The post Doug Logan masterminded banning the media from the Arizona ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
pinalcentral.com

Cyber Ninjas refuse to turn over public records to Arizona Senate

PHOENIX -- Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Senate, Maricopa County reach deal on audit dispute

Maricopa County will avoid losing nearly $700 million in state-shared revenue and the Arizona Senate will be able to pose the questions it has about previously withheld materials that it subpoenaed for its review of the 2020 election results in the county. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Maricopa County and Arizona GOP-led Senate reach agreement after months of partisan sparring over 2020 ballots

Arizona's Maricopa County and the Republican-controlled state Senate have reached an agreement after a months-long dispute relating to a problem-plagued, partisan review of 2020 ballots. The local government had refused to hand over electronic voting equipment logs related to the November 2020 election. The state Senate has been sparring with...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MyChesCo

Senate Democrats File Lawsuit Against Senate Republican Subpoena

HARRISBURG, PA — The Democratic members of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee issued the following statement announcing a lawsuit filed Friday against a Senate Republican subpoena of the Department of State, including the request of sensitive personal data of voters:. “The latest ploy by the Senate Republicans is unprecedented and...
HARRISBURG, PA
maricopa.gov

Board Reaches Agreement With Senate Over Subpoenas

Tonight, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona State Senate that keeps county routers and other sensitive materials out of the hands of the Senate’s contractor, Cyber Ninjas. The agreement also protects taxpayers and ends a legal dispute over the Senate’s ongoing election review by bringing the County into full compliance with outstanding subpoenas.
ARIZONA STATE
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy