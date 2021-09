It took Red Land some time to get going Friday night, but once they did, the Patriots poured it on for a 21-0 shutout over visiting Hershey. The teams nearly played a scoreless first half before Kaden Peifer provided the spark Red Land needed with less than a minute remaining. The senior stepped out of a sideline tackle and rumbled to the Hershey 5-yard line. QB Roman Jensen flipped a scoring pass to WR Sam Sklar three plays later.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO