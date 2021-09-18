Commentary: FAQs on broadband expansion in Rappahannock County

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The members of the Board of Supervisors, who also comprise the county’s Broadband Authority, have worked decisively this summer to tap into massive and unprecedented state funding to deliver high-speed broadband infrastructure to all underserved areas in Rappahannock County. Because we have been moving quickly to meet a flurry of state-mandated deadlines, I thought it important to pause for a moment and address the most common questions citizens have raised in recent days.