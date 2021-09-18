Giants rookie Kadarius Toney’s rumored frustration draws response from Joe Judge

So far, this season isn’t going as fans would have hoped for New York Giants draft pick Kadarius Toney. While it looked like the Giants were getting a good value after trading down to take the player, they’ve had more problems than production from Toney so far and that has led to some of the receiver’s frustrations going public. This comes after the second game of the season, when the Giants not only blew the game but also failed to make use of their first round rookie.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO