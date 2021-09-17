CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats face Heat in the first pairing of two teams Friday, stand 2-1

Cover picture for the articleMORENCI – Morenci will face the Phoenix Madison Highland Prep Heat for the first time on Friday, Sept. 17. The Heat is 1-2 overall, averaging a score of 27-35 (86-106) per game or an 8-point deficit during its initial season in the 11-man format. Madison Highland Prep has fallen 16-54 to Phoenix NFL Yet (Sept. 10) and 6-52 to Scottsdale Prep (Sept. 3) after opening with a 64-0 win over California Winterhaven San Pasqual (Aug. 27). The Verde Region member competed as an 8-man program in the prior five seasons, going 10-19 overall with individual records of 1-3 (2020), 6-1 (2019), 2-4 (2018), 1-3 (2017), and 0-8 (2016).

