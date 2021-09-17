Wildcats face Heat in the first pairing of two teams Friday, stand 2-1

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Omaha men's golf team is in thirteenth place at the K-State Wildcat Invitational after two rounds of action on Monday. With a team score of 306 in the first round and 323 in the second, the Mavericks finish the first day with a two-round score of 629. At the top of the leaderboard, Sam Houston State leads with a score of 584, followed by Kansas City with 585. Tied in third after 36 holes are Creighton and Kansas State, scoring 587.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO