The Big 3 have written unforgettable pages of tennis history over the past decade and a half. Novak Djokovic has a chance to become even more legendary if he manages to complete the 'Calendar Grand Slam' on Sunday. The world number 1 qualified for the final of the US Open by beating Alexander Zverev in five sets, as well as taking revenge for the defeat he suffered at the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of the German.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO