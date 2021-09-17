Win a Chance to Attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort

One of the most basic questions in planning a trip to Walt Disney World is: How do I get from Orlando International Airport to my Disney hotel. Here are your options. If your trip to Walt Disney World begins prior to January 1, 2022, and you are staying at a Disney-owned hotel, you are eligible for free Magical Express bus service from the airport to your hotel. Most Magical Express questions are answered in our Magical Express FAQ. There are a few changes, however. Disney no longer automatically collects guests’ luggage for delivery to their hotels. Instead, you must retrieve your luggage yourself at the baggage claim carousel (as you would at any airport) and bring it with you to the Magical Express bus check-in area. The driver will store your bags in the compartment under the bus for transport to the hotel.

