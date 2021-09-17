Win a Chance to Attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort
You—yes, you!—could be one of 50 teachers to attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort! At Disney Imagination Campus, Imagination Powered Learning is how we inspire students’ curiosity and fuel creativity. In celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary, and to recognize exceptional teachers who are passionate about using the tool of imagination in their classroom, we’re inviting 50 deserving teachers who reflect the creativity and imagination of Walt Disney to attend a one-of-a-kind teacher event.d23.com
