San Francisco Mayor Defends Criticism After Video Catches Her Dancing Maskless at Night Club
cbslocal.com
7 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed was doing damage control Friday after being caught on video dancing without a mask during a night out at a San Francisco club. Some are accusing the mayor of breaking her own strict rules on masking. The video showed Mayor Breed dancing...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is clapping back against what she labeled the “fun police” after being caught on video defying the city’s mask mandate. On Wednesday, Breed was spotted partying at Black Cat jazz bar and nightclub. The maskless mayor was photographed seated at a table with friends, who also were not wearing face […]
The city, which is three-quarters vaccinated, requires customers to use a mask while not actively eating or drinking, and Mayor London Breed said she was drinking at the time — but also got carried away. The mayor of San Francisco is pushing back at critics after a viral video showed...
As seen on Gutfeld! Philanthropist and Executive VP of the Trump Organization Eric Trump, Culture Writer and Novelist Kat Rosenfield, Comedian Joe Machi, and Co-Host of the “Tyrus and Timpf” podcast Kat Timpf discuss San Francisco Mayor London Breed breaking her own COVID protocols by dancing maskless at a club.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is certainly not the first Democrat to be caught violating her own draconian COVID-19 rules. But she might be the first to respond to the controversy by telling the truth. When confronted, Breed said she did not care about any mask rules and that she...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking some heat from both actual health officials and the self-appointed “fun police” of San Francisco, she says. Mayor Breed visited Black Cat in the Tenderloin last week, presumably to catch some live jazz and try the new menu of cocktails and croquettes. But Breed was photographed dancing and singing without wearing a mask, as the SF Chronicle reported first, and is now facing criticism for not following the city’s indoor mask mandate to the tee — although she maintains she did nothing wrong.
"If she didn't wear the mask then nobody has to wear a mask. Actually I'm going to take mine off right now," said Santo Esposito, who owns a restaurant in the city. Esposito says the Mayor's actions were simply unfair after all the restrictions they've had to follow to remain open.
Several public health experts criticized Mayor London Breed on Friday over images of her singing and dancing maskless in a live music venue this week — a violation of San Francisco’s indoor mask mandate. The images, captured by The Chronicle and others at the Black Cat jazz and supper club...
SF Mayor London Breed was out partying with friends and listening to live music (maskless) at the Black Cat on Thursday night. The night included a surprise reunion of Oakland’s Raphael Saadiq and D’Wayne Wiggins, two of the three original members of the group Tony! Toni! Toné! [Chronicle]. Maps and...
Metallica surprised Bay Area fans yesterday (September 16) when they played a very intimate club show in downtown San Francisco. In a since-deleted social media post (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the band shared, “Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret .. We’re playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it’s gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!”
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Hundreds of young people shut down San Francisco’s Market Street as they rallied through the city’s downtown on Friday morning during a Climate Strike, bringing awareness to climate change. Elementary, middle, and high school students came together at the 10 a.m. rally at Embarcadero Plaza, organized...
Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1983 classic, “Whiplash”, from a rare club show in San Francisco, CA on September 16. The “Kill ‘Em All” track was the opening song of the band’s live return to the stage at the 500-capacity venue The Independent following a live music industry shutdown during the pandemic.
"I was lucky this time, but maybe next time, maybe I won't be so lucky." A 72-year-old senior was brazenly punched in the head from behind in broad daylight in West Portal neighborhood, days after a 14-year-old girl was also punched and knocked to the ground in the same neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A new art exhibit in San Francisco is paying tribute to technology in a way you’ve likely never seen. The secret life of machines can be uncovered at “Renaissance 2.0,” now open at Modernism West, located inside Foreign Cinema in San Francisco’s Mission District. There...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of national Haitian diaspora leaders from Miami is now at the Del Rio, Texas border and they say that what happened there is unacceptable.
“We were invited here by Secretary Mayorkas to come and witness and do an assessment of how brothers and sisters are being treated here,” said Tessa Petit, co-executive director of Florida Immigrant Coalition.
They were under the impression that there were close to 2500 Haitians under the bridge, but when they got there Friday, “there was nothing. It looked like nothing had ever happened.”
Petit says the Haitians are in fear in Mexico, where they are being deported as well.
“We are being told that everyone is being processed and given an opportunity for a testimony, but we are not hearing the same thing from the deportees.”
New images from the border show a sharp contrast to what we’ve seen coming from Del Rio.
Most of the makeshift tents and tarps were removed from the camp that had become home to 15,000 migrants.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said about 2,000 were sent back to Haiti, the rest were moved to other DHS facilities while others are being monitored by DHS, pending hearings.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A $20,000 reward was announced Thursday in the search for a vandal or vandals who have been using a slingshot to fire metal ball bearings into windows along the Guadalupe Freeway including at the SAP Center, the San Jose Museum of Art and the county’s crime lab.
Investigators with the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office have dubbed the suspect the “San Jose Highway Slingshot Shooter” for targeting homes and commercial buildings along the stretch of Highway 87 between I-280 and Highway 101.
“It’s getting worse, it’s getting more frequent,” said Capt. Michael Whittington, with the office...
A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
