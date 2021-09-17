San Francisco Mayor Defends Criticism After Video Catches Her Dancing Maskless at Night Club

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of national Haitian diaspora leaders from Miami is now at the Del Rio, Texas border and they say that what happened there is unacceptable. “We were invited here by Secretary Mayorkas to come and witness and do an assessment of how brothers and sisters are being treated here,” said Tessa Petit, co-executive director of Florida Immigrant Coalition. They were under the impression that there were close to 2500 Haitians under the bridge, but when they got there Friday, “there was nothing. It looked like nothing had ever happened.” Petit says the Haitians are in fear in Mexico, where they are being deported as well. “We are being told that everyone is being processed and given an opportunity for a testimony, but we are not hearing the same thing from the deportees.” New images from the border show a sharp contrast to what we’ve seen coming from Del Rio. Most of the makeshift tents and tarps were removed from the camp that had become home to 15,000 migrants. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said about 2,000 were sent back to Haiti, the rest were moved to other DHS facilities while others are being monitored by DHS, pending hearings.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO