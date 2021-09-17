CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Mayor Defends Criticism After Video Catches Her Dancing Maskless at Night Club

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed was doing damage control Friday after being caught on video dancing without a mask during a night out at a San Francisco club. Some are accusing the mayor of breaking her own strict rules on masking. The video showed Mayor Breed dancing...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Washington Examiner

Elitist familiarity of San Francisco mayor breeds contempt

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is certainly not the first Democrat to be caught violating her own draconian COVID-19 rules. But she might be the first to respond to the controversy by telling the truth. When confronted, Breed said she did not care about any mask rules and that she...
Eater

SF’s Mayor Says the ‘Fun Police’ Are After Her For Going Maskless at Black Cat

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking some heat from both actual health officials and the self-appointed “fun police” of San Francisco, she says. Mayor Breed visited Black Cat in the Tenderloin last week, presumably to catch some live jazz and try the new menu of cocktails and croquettes. But Breed was photographed dancing and singing without wearing a mask, as the SF Chronicle reported first, and is now facing criticism for not following the city’s indoor mask mandate to the tee — although she maintains she did nothing wrong.
