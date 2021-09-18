CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, spokesperson in the governor’s office.

