College Football Playoff expansion has entered the negotiation stage.The road to a new format for deciding major college football's national champion took a detour Wednesday when the CFP management committee — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame s athletic director — was unable to come to a consensus on the proposed 12-team format.Instead of teeing up the university presidents who have the final say for a vote next week in Chicago members of the committee circled back on the possibility of an eight-team playoff and discussed other issues.They are set to reconvene in Chicago, with the presidents joining via...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO