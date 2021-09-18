CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zhangjiang Northwest Area – Art Park / West 8

ArchDaily
Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Zhangjiang Art Park is located in the core of the northwest area of Zhangjiang Science City in Pudong, Shanghai. Originally two, adjacent parks divided by the Chunxiao Road in the middle, the north and south parks which were built in different eras and with different landscape styles. The park on the north side was designed with an open character, while park on the south side was densely forested. In addition, the Zhangjiang Contemporary Art Museum is located in the southern park. Over the years, this southern park accumulated a large number of free-standing outdoor sculpture works, which were densely placed in the limited space around the museum.

