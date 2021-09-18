Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated ground. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perdido, Dyas, Lottie, Redtown and Phillipsville.