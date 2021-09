Joe Biden won the presidential election. Period. It’s become clear that multiple entities have enriched themselves by spreading the lie that the election was stolen. After months of making our county and state the laughingstock of the nation, the organizers of the sham ballot review process in Maricopa County, Arizona, are issuing a final report Friday, a draft of which was widely reported Thursday night. Though the draft report states that Biden won (which we already knew), that finding doesn’t change the fact that this entire exercise has been a political and fundraising stunt.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO