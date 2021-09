A Tesla driver was arrested for allegedly using the car’s Autopilot self-driving mode while drunk before passing out in the electric vehicle.Police say that the Tesla was driving at slow speeds on a freeway overpass in Glendale, California, but automatically came to a stop when a California Highway Patrol car stopped in front of it.In radio transmissions the troopers could be heard describing how the car was driving itself with the unconscious driver in it.“The reporting party is advising that his wife is unconscious in a Tesla. The vehicle is driving itself,” the emergency dispatcher said on the recordings.“It...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO