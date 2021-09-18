CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use of OxyContin profits to fight opioids formally approved

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge formally approved a plan Friday to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge signed the plan Friday, more than two weeks after giving it preliminary approval. The plan settles some 3,000 lawsuits the company faced over the opioid epidemic that has killed a half-million Americans. Some states and the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee have already filed appeals because the plan would grant protections to members of the Sackler family from lawsuits over opioids.

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: OxyContin created the opioid crisis, but stigma and prohibition have fueled it

The highly contentious Purdue Pharma settlement announced Sept. 1 comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. overdose crisis: 2020 was the worst year on record, with over 93,000 Americans losing their lives to fatal drug overdose. The drug overdose epidemic, now more than two decades long, has claimed the lives of more than 840,000 […] The post Commentary: OxyContin created the opioid crisis, but stigma and prohibition have fueled it appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Harvard Health

Using opioid settlement money to support communities disproportionately impacted by addiction

Massachusetts will receive about $90 million for the prevention and treatment of opioid use disorders as a result of a federal settlement with the Sackler family—owners of Purdue Pharma, the now-bankrupt manufacturer of the OxyContin painkiller. One of the members of an advisory council set up by the state to help determine how the money should be spent is Elsie Tavares, professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and chief of the Division of General Academic Pediatrics at MassGeneral Hospital for Children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough approves opioid lawsuit settlement

Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved the town’s share of a settlement from the “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit — a sum that will total less than six-figures. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the town will receive “less than $100,000” as part of the settlement, which is...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Boston Herald

Editorial: Opioid settlements should fight opioid crisis

Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic. Most recently, more than 40 states have agreed to accept $26 billion from Johnson & Johnson and three big drug distributors, to be paid out over 18 years. It’s a considerable sum — except when measured against more than half a million lives lost this century to opioid overdose, or the tens of billions that state, local and tribal governments spend each year to address the painkiller-heroin-fentanyl scourge.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Opioid Epidemic#Associated Press#Americans
Scientific American

Opioids and Cigarettes Are Both Harmful, but Opioids Have Valid Medical Uses

Both cigarettes and opioids are highly addictive—and potentially deadly. Both substances are sold by profiteering companies using science distorted by spin or outright lies. And both have been the subjects of multi-billion-dollar lawsuits. But opioids are not cigarettes. And as the opioid settlements finally near completion, it is crucial not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
uconn.edu

Nursing Researcher Investigating Treatment to Increased Pain Sensitivity from Opioid Use

Opioids are a highly addictive method of treating pain. Despite the known dangers of opioid addiction, they remain a popular treatment option. One risk opioid use carries is the development of opioid-induced hyperalgesia (OIH). This condition increases the body’s sensitivity to pain. Pain that they may have previously been able to tolerate well feels more painful for patients with OIH. This may contribute to drug abuse.
HEALTH
