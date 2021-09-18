Knockout City Is a New PVP Worth Checking Out
Knockout City is a little game that many gamers are overlooking. Given that pretty much everybody has their eye on AAA titles that could potentially be launching this season, this is understandable. However, Knockout City is a fun little romp that involves the childhood favorite activity, dodgeball. Developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts, Knockout City seems to be a nice little alternative to Fortnite and other battle royales that are flooding the market. What makes this game work so well is the fact that it is centered around the simplistic fun that many kids used to play during gym class on Fridays. Of course, this isn’t a Madden or MLB interpretation of what dodgeball is, this title is much more stylized.www.tvovermind.com
