Knockout City Is a New PVP Worth Checking Out

Project Eve is one new title that was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase this September. It is hard to determine what it is actually about by the trailer. It appears to be a slasher of some sort that is inspired by Devil May Cry and perhaps even Bayonetta. This new adventure was crafted by a studio called Shift Up Corporation. Apparently, this new IP has been in development for a while and production seems to be reaching its final stages. The footage shown left an impression and highlights what the next generation of games could offer. Chances are that this could be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, given that the developers are focusing on the haptic feedback configurations on the controller. The developers want players to feel every sensation during combat including all the impacts of the sword that range from slices to counterattacks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO