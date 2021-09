Correena Dee “Cori” Ewald, age 52 of Fairbury went home to Heaven on September 16, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West. She was born in Beatrice on January 27, 1969 to David and Maureen (Danforth) Ewald. Cori was a graduate of Southern High School in Wymore. She was a member of Region V Services where she had many friends that she considered her family. She loved having pancakes at Griffey’s Steakhouse in Fairbury every weekend and enjoyed traveling. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley – especially Joseph Hall’s impersonation of him.