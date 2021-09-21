CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue principal on leave amid DUI crash investigation that critically injured motorcyclist

By KETV Staff Report
A Bellevue Public Schools spokesperson confirmed an elementary principal is on paid administrative leave amid a drunk driving crash investigation.

LeMay Elementary principal Andrew Miller, 46, was arrested Friday night following a crash near 141st and Pacific streets.

Douglas County Corrections

Omaha Police said he was driving a pickup truck when he rear-ended a motorcycle.

"I think the motorcyclist when he was hit from behind, he actually went about 125 feet further by being hit," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Medics took the motorcycle driver, 59-year-old Bruce Blaydes, of Omaha, to Bergen Mercy hospital in critical condition. He is still critical five days later.

"I don't know what the reasons were and it's still being investigated for potential speed that he was driving at that time but obviously it doesn't appear he tried to brake when saw that person," Kleine said.

According to court documents, Miller had "blood shot watery eyes, slurred speech, admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages and had urinated in his pants."

Police said he refused to provide a preliminary breath test on the scene. Officers performed a test at police headquarters and also took him to a hospital for a blood draw.

Kleine said Miller had a blood alcohol level of .139.

Miller faces a felony charge of driving under the influence causing serious injury.

Blaydes sister emailed KETV Newswatch about the condition of her brother.

"He has a broken back, wrist, shoulder and ribs. He had a brain bleed as well. He is a veteran who has survived a heart transplant after being on an LVAD for 18 months. He is our miracle who has gone through hell to survive only to be on a ventilator once again because of this drunk driver. I just thought something more should be known about this so maybe it can stop even just one person from driving drunk."

Bellevue Public Schools issued the following statement:

"LeMay principal, Mr. Andy Miller, has been placed on paid administrative leave due to a recent external incident. This is a personnel matter and no other information is available. We are here to support our LeMay students, staff, and families."

Comments / 1

 

