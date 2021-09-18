49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hilariously shades Brandon Aiyuk fantasy football owners

Brandon Aiyuk's phenomenal first season with the San Francisco 49ers led many to think he could take the next step to Pro Bowl status as a sophomore. But the McQueen High graduate is entering his second season in the pros and appears to be in Kyle Shanahan's dog house, although the 49ers' head coach isn't being that blunt. Aiyuk appeared in just 26 of the team's 55 offensive snaps in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions. As a rookie, Aiyuk played at least 44 snaps in every game. His minimum percentage of offensive snaps played in a game was 71 percent. On Sunday, he was at 47 percent of the offensive snaps plus one on special teams (a 7-yard punt return).

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO