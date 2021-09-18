49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hilariously shades Brandon Aiyuk fantasy football owners
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t care less about the fantasy football players making a big deal of Brandon Aiyuk’s usage rate in Week 1. Aiyuk is one of the most promising young wide receivers in the NFL today. In his rookie season in 2020, he accumulated 60 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns. With that said, there were high expectations that he would take an even bigger step in his second season–with a year of experience under his belt and being more comfortable with the speed of the pro game.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0