Florida’s players, coaches, and fans are buzzing about Saturday’s matchup at The Swamp with No. 1 Alabama. Not only will the 11th-ranked Gators have the chance to show that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion, but it will also be the first time that Florida will play the Crimson Tide at home since 2011, which head coach Dan Mullen discussed Wednesday during the SEC coaches weekly teleconference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO