September Policy Board Meeting

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : heard an update on receiving federal American Rescue Plan funds in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic – once the Village funds are approved, half of the money will be received within five business days, while the other half will be distributed next year : noted that it appears the Village’s drive-thru window project at Village Hall would be a legitimate expense for the use of pandemic CURE funds : noted that two stumps from previously removed trees on West Elm Street need to be removed : reviewed an outline for the 2022 Noble Freedom Festival Parade set to be held on July 2nd of next year : noted that this fall’s Halloween Parade in the Village Park will be Friday, October 29th at 7:00, preceded by a Cakewalk at 6:30 – Trick or Treat Night in Noble is Saturday, October 30th, from 6:00 to 8:00 : and approved the payment of all bills as presented : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be Monday night, September 27th.

