September Policy Board Meeting

By Tori Larson
 8 days ago

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and in consideration of the health and welfare of the community, this meeting will be held remotely. Written testimony will be accepted in lieu of in-person testimony. Instructions for submitting testimony can be found at the end of the attached agenda. Meetings may be monitored remotely via MS TEAMS audio conferencing.

