CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqwTP_0bzuWyKL00

Board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county reached an agreement Friday evening with the Republican-controlled state Senate that will end a standoff over a Senate demand that they hand over computer routers for use in an unprecedented partisan election review.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced that a special master will take questions from the Senate’s election review contractors and provide them with information contained on the routers they say they need to finish the election review.

Supervisor Bill Gates said the deal will protect sensitive information contained on the routers while avoiding a massive penalty the county faced if they had not complied.

Gates called the deal “a win for transparency and it’s also a win for protecting sensitive data in Maricopa County.”

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a decision last month that the county must comply with the subpoena issued by Republican Senate President Karen Fann or lose about $700 million in yearly state funding.

The county agreed to drop a $2.8 million claim it filed with the Senate after election equipment it handed over to the auditor was decertified and needed to be replaced.

Fann said the county settled under the threat of losing state money and called it “a victory for election integrity and the Arizona taxpayer.” She also said there was no damage to the election machines and that they were improperly decertified by Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs said she concluded the machines could no longer be used after consulted with experts at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and others before making her decision.

Fann had signed documents vowing to pay for any costs the county incurred when they handed over the vote counting machines earlier this year. Gates said in July that county taxpayers should not be forced to pay to replace the machines decertified because of the Senate.

But the deal completely waives that agreement, and the county will pay the costs of the router review by the special master and a team of experts he will hire.

Fann said former Congressman John Shadegg, a Republican, will serve as the special master.

“The Senate will finally get the answers to questions asked for in subpoenas issued to the County months ago,” Fann said in a statement.

The board has four Republicans and one Democrat. Gates and other Republicans were muted in any criticism of the Senate and said they hope the agreement ends the fight. But Democratic Supervisor Steve Gallardo did not hold back; he was the lone no vote on the deal.

“We’re dealing with bullies,” Gallardo said. “There is nothing we can do to satisfy any of the (GOP) Senators” pursuing the audit.

The review of the 2020 election results was prompted by unsubstantiated claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that he only lost because of fraud. The county says the election was property run and President Joe Biden simply got more votes.

County officials balked at handing over the routers that connect data countywide, contending that there was a grave risk to the security of law enforcement and other sensitive information.

The threat by Brnovich put massive financial pressure on the board to turn over the items the Senate says it needs as it prepares to release the election recount next Friday.

No evidence of fraud has been found in any states after a series of lawsuits filed by Trump backers or reviews by election officials.

But Republicans who lead the Senate say a deep dive is needed to look at all aspects of the election, and its contractors did a hand-recount of all 2.1 million ballots, took possession of vote-counting machines, computer servers and huge amounts of data handed over by the county under earlier subpoenas.

County officials have stood by the accuracy of their vote count, and outside reviews done by certified election auditors back them up. They said the Senate’s vote review funded by pro-Trump donors is being run by incompetent grifters hired by the Senate.

The company hired by the Senate to oversee the election review, Florida -based Cyber Ninjas, has no prior election review or auditing experience. Its CEO is Doug Logan, a Trump supporter who has promoted conspiracy theories about the election.

The Senate and Cyber Ninjas have themselves fought in court over whether they need to turn over records of the election review to a watchdog group and the Arizona Republic newspaper. The Senate was ordered to release its records and mainly complied. The state Supreme Court earlier this week upheld lower court decisions that said records held by Cyber Ninjas and other contractors conducting the audit must be made public.

The audit that began in April was originally set to take about 60 days, but there have been repeated delays. Most recently, Cyber Ninjas canceled plans to submit its report last month saying several of its team members contracted COVID-19 and had serious symptoms.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud

The long-awaited and repeatedly delayed report of the Senate’s purported “audit” of the election in Maricopa County featured a plethora of unsubstantiated allegations that files were deleted, equipment was improperly connected to the internet, signatures weren’t properly verified and ineligible voters may have cast ballots.  The county vehemently denied all of the allegations, and said […] The post Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

All Is Not Well That Ends Well in Arizona

The so-called audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona, will confirm that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election there, and all it took was five months, millions of taxpayer dollars to replace voting machines tainted by the audit, and a full-frontal assault on faith in elections, the foundation of American democracy. The review didn’t merely confirm that Biden won Maricopa County—it reportedly found 99 more votes for Biden and 261 fewer votes for Donald Trump than the original count.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin

The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.The most recent is in Republican-controlled Texas where the secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would conduct a "full and comprehensive forensic audit" of the 2020 election in four heavily populated counties.These reviews go by various names: “audits” or “investigations,” sometimes with the word “forensic” attached.But their scope is not always well-defined or understood, even by those pushing them,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gallardo
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Maricopa County election audit findings presented to Arizona Senate

The contractors tasked to audit the 2020 election in Maricopa County are scheduled to present their findings to the GOP-led Arizona Senate. Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, the lead contractor, CyFIR founder Ben Cotton, and others tasked with the state Senate-commissioned review will deliver their report to Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Eastern time) Friday in the Senate chambers, according to a press release .
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Maricopa County and Arizona GOP-led Senate reach agreement after months of partisan sparring over 2020 ballots

Arizona's Maricopa County and the Republican-controlled state Senate have reached an agreement after a months-long dispute relating to a problem-plagued, partisan review of 2020 ballots. The local government had refused to hand over electronic voting equipment logs related to the November 2020 election. The state Senate has been sparring with...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Republican Senate#State Senate#Democratic#Republicans#Gop#Supreme Court
maricopa.gov

Board Reaches Agreement With Senate Over Subpoenas

Tonight, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona State Senate that keeps county routers and other sensitive materials out of the hands of the Senate’s contractor, Cyber Ninjas. The agreement also protects taxpayers and ends a legal dispute over the Senate’s ongoing election review by bringing the County into full compliance with outstanding subpoenas.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

Senators: Bipartisan police overhaul talks end with no deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, top bargainers from both parties said, marking the collapse of an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S. “It was clear that we were not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor's race

Richard Stuart, a longtime Republican state senator in Virginia got three days' notice this summer to help pull together a weekday campaign event for Glenn Youngkin, the GOP candidate for governor. To his surprise and delight, some 200 people showed up from across his district, which stretches from the Washington exurbs into more rural communities. The crowd was eager to meet Youngkin, the businessman and political newcomer hoping to break a 12-year GOP losing streak in statewide elections and keep Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe from a second term. “I am seeing more enthusiasm than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Republican-funded Arizona election review confirms Biden defeated Trump

A hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US presidential election results in Arizona's largest county closely tracked the official tally showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, a draft copy of a report released on Friday showed. But it confirms what was already widely known -- that the 2020 election results will stand. 
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

402K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy