An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

By WBFF Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into peoples' pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.

Comments / 9

Dana
6d ago

what about health care workers that risked there lives everytime they went to work. we are ignored.

Reply
5
 

