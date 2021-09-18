CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. soccer: No. 1 Ledyard boys roll past Woodstock in ECC Div. II play

Ledyard — Nick Washington scored three goals as No. 1 Ledyard opened its Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II schedule with a 6-3 win over Woodstock Academy in boys' soccer on Friday.

Nate Vidal had a pair of assists, Tyler LaPerle, Chris Washington and Ben Fieldsend scored goals, Paulo Templeton made four saves and Sebby Fieldsend had an assist for the Colonels (4-0).

In other matches:

• Mike Caster scored three goals as Wheeler beat Tourtellotte 6-2 in its ECC Division IV opener. Matt Pierce, Drew Deary and Tim Robarge scored goals, Keiran Boscoe had two assists, Jonny Anderson and Matt Carroll had assists for Wheeler (2-1).

• Dominic Ranelli scored a pair of goals as St. Bernard cruised to a 4-0 victory over Putnam in an ECC Division IV match. Benjamin Howes and Aiden Jakubielski also scored for the Saints (2-1, 2-0) while goalie Nathaniel Belchik made three saves to earn the shutout.

• Waterford's Jeremy Gibbs scored an unassisted goal in the second overtime to give the Lancers a 1-0 victory over Montville. The Lancers (1-2) held an 8-7 edge in shots. Montville is 1-1.

• Fabricio Gonzalez scored both goals for Grasso Tech in a 6-2 loss to Ellis Tech in the Connecticut Technical Conference. The Eagles are 1-1.

• Unbeaten Bacon Academy, ranked No. 10 in the latest Class M-S state poll, erupted for four goals in the second half to topple Windham 5-0 in an ECC Division II match. Sam Blumberger had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats (3-0, 2-0) while Colby Butterfield added a goal and an assist, Alex Pulse and Aidan McLoughlin each scored a goal, Eddie Hageman, Drew Ferrigno and Sam Melino each had assists and goalie Ryan Claffey made one save for the shutout.

Girls

• Lyman Memorial scored three goals in the first half and cruised to a 4-0 victory over Wheeler in an ECC Division IV match. Maddie Archer scored twice for the Bulldogs (4-0-1, 2-0) while Magdalena Carpenter had a goal and an assist, Leah Comeroski scored a goal and goalie Morgan Tartaglia made two saves to earnt he shutout. Addie Hauptmann made 20 saves for the Lions (1-2, 0-1).

• Casey Beauregard scored three goals as Killingly handed Montville its first loss, 4-1. Lily Tomczik, assisted by Allie Kondash, scored in the second half for the Indians (2-1) and goalie Katie Myjak made seven saves.

