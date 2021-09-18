CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s OK to Pay MSRP For a 2021 Honda Accord Right Now

By Joe Santos
 7 days ago
If you’re looking for a mid-size sedan, you really can’t go wrong with a 2021 Honda Accord. The Accord has been around for decades and in its current form, it continues to provide buyers with a healthy dose of reliability, technology, and value. However, with the recent chip shortage and subsequent inventory shortage, it can be tough to find the exact Accord you’re looking for at a price lower than MSRP right now. In fact, paying MSRP could be your best bet.

