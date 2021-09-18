CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Woman claims to have given ride to boyfriend of missing Gabby Petito

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTDZi_0bzuVKQQ00

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI/KXPI) - Authorities have been getting more tips from the public concerning the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Petito's last known contact was reportedly in Grand Teton National Park north of Jackson, Wyoming. She was on a leg of her camping excursion with her fiance' Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie later showed up at their home in Florida with the white transit van they had been using on their trip.

Since Petito was reported missing, multiple people have come forward with tips for investigators. One of those is a TikTok user that claims she picked up Laundrie and gave him a ride. The unidentified woman said he was hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park August 29.

This was just four days after Petito's family last heard from her and three days before Laundrie showed up to his parents' house in Florida.

"He offered to pay us like, $200 to give him a ride like 10 miles, so that was kind of weird. He then told us that he had been camping for multiple days without his fiancee'. He did say he has a fiancee' and that she was working on their social media page back at their van. In conversation, we said we were going to Jackson. He freaked out. He was like, 'no, I need to get out right now... pull over.'"

The woman's video continues with her saying that Laundrie was dressed for hiking, but did not look or smell dirty like someone that had been camping for several days.

The woman did claim that she had talked with authorities about the encounter with Laundrie.

The post Woman claims to have given ride to boyfriend of missing Gabby Petito appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls man sentenced for drug trafficking

A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday. The post Idaho Falls man sentenced for drug trafficking appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
State
Florida State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Jackson, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KIFI Local News 8

Criminal investigation into Downard Funeral Home underway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police say detectives can confirm the Downard Funeral Home case is being treated as a criminal investigation. Computers taken from the business during the execution of the search warrant have been sent to the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory office in Boise for examination.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Grand Teton National Park#Tiktok#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

A timeline of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s case

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found Sunday in an area of Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest were those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose parents reported her missing more than a week earlier. The coroner's initial determination for Petito's manner of death is homicide, the FBI said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIFI Local News 8

“Palisades Pete” bones identified

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming and Othram Inc. have worked together to identify human remains found in the Palisades Reservoir lake bed in 2002. In September of 2002, a local resident found what appeared to be a human skull at...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Cattle truck crash kills 9 cows on I-15

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - 9 cows were killed when a cattle truck and a pickup hauling a trailer collided on Interstate 15 Tuesday night. Idaho State Police say the two vehicles were driving southbound and side-swiped each other. The semi rolled,. The cattle truck, driven by Clint C. Weatherell, 37,...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
KIFI Local News 8

Gabby Petito’s conversations with her mother revealed ‘more and more tension’ with fiancé, affidavit says

Before Gabby Petito disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé, her conversations with her mother appeared to reveal Petito had "more and more tension" with her travel partner, a police affidavit for a search warrant indicates. The post Gabby Petito’s conversations with her mother revealed ‘more and more tension’ with fiancé, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATIONSHIPS
KIFI Local News 8

Mule deer buck illegally killed with pellet gun in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer buck in Pocatello. On the afternoon of Aug. 30, Idaho Fish and Game received a call about a dead deer located on the 900 block of Bryan Road in Pocatello in a residential yard. Fish and Game personnel thought they were responding to the aftermath of a deer/vehicle collision—an event that happens all too often in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities. However, after further investigation, Fish and Game officers determined the buck had been killed with a pellet gun.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy