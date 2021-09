1. Includes up to 750,000 shares of common stock that are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters' over-allotment is exercised, if at all. 2. The Common Stock is held directly by GigAcquisitions5, LLC (the "Sponsor"). Dr. Raluca Dinu is a member of GigFounders, LLC ("GigFounders"), which has a financial and voting interest in the Sponsor as a member of the Sponsor and that entitles GigFounders to participate in any economic return of the Sponsor in accordance with terms negotiated with the other holders of financial and voting interests in the Sponsor. Accordingly, the shares of Common Stock held by the Sponsor, subject to the interests of such other holders, are indirectly and beneficially owned by Dr. Raluca Dinu by virtue of her financial interest in GigFounders.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO