Use of OxyContin profits to fight opioids formally approved

By GEOFF MULVIHILL - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

A judge formally approved a plan Friday to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain officially confirmed the reorganization Friday, more than two weeks...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

