Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted of multiple sex crimes, is on the run after he failed to show for his court date Friday at the Greene County Courthouse. David M. King, 52, was convicted of several counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation on April 30, 2021, according to court records. He was booked into the Greene County Jail on June 20, then he was released on bond two days later.