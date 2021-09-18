CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R) will not seek re-election in 2022

By Ethan Rice
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago

On Sept. 16, 2021, U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R) announced he would not seek re-election in 2022. Gonzalez, who represents Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, said his choice to not seek re-election was a result of the current political environment: “Politically the environment is so toxic, especially in our own party right now,” he said. “You can fight your butt off and win this thing, but are you really going to be happy? And the answer is, probably not.”

Gonzalez assumed office in 2019 after defeating Susan Moran Palmer (D) in the 2018 general election 57% to 43%. In the 2020 general election, he won re-election against challenger Aaron Godfrey (D) 63% to 37%. Gonzalez was one of 10 House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump (R) for incitement of insurrection on January 13, 2021.

As of September 2021, 22 members of Congress— five members of the U.S. Senate and 17 members of the U.S. House— have announced they will not seek re-election. Twelve members—five senators and seven representatives—have announced their retirement. All five retiring Senate members are Republicans, and of the retiring House members, four are Democrats and three are Republicans.

Ten U.S. House members are running for other offices. Four Republicans and three Democrats are seeking seats in the U.S. Senate, one Republican and one Democrat are running for governor, and one Republican is running for secretary of state. No U.S. Senate members are running for other offices.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Republican U.S. Senator Grassley, 88, to seek re-election in Iowa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley on Friday said he will seek another term in next year's congressional election, boosting the party's chances of holding onto his seat amid a closely divided chamber. Grassley, the oldest Republican senator and the longest-serving Iowa senator, has also helped shepherd conservatives into...
IOWA STATE
mercercountyoutlook.net

Ohio U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Announced He Won’t Seek Reelection In 2022, ‘didn’t want to be part of a GOP that continues to put Trump front and center’

(9-18-21) Ohio U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced on Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in 2022, underscoring the precarious political fight he faced after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. Gonzalez first elected to Ohio’s 16th Congressional District in 2018, attributed his decision in part to the “current state...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rep. Gonzalez speaks out about decision to not run for re-election, Trump’s comments

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio U.S. Congressman Anthony Gonzalez is speaking out to FOX 8 about his decision not to seek re-election in 2022. Gonzalez, from Rocky River, currently serves Ohio’s 16th congressional district. He was one of only ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V. P. Harris

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colo. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) has introduced articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden and V. P. Kamala Harris. She cites her view that they have failed to ensure the national security of the United States. She released a statement that reads in part, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris handed over billions of dollars of American-made weapons to the very scum of the earth that we spent $2 trillion fighting.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#The U S Senate#The U S House#Democrats
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Latest evidence shows Trump's team knew election lies weren't true

Over the course of the year, the public has learned quite a bit about the ways in which Donald Trump and his team tried to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republican's defeat. Some of the revelations have come from investigators, some from journalists, and some former officials who were part of the administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

309
Followers
664
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy