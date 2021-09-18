Wyoming football coach reaches career wins milestone

Wyoming head football coach Aaron Hancock earned his 100th career win Friday night in the Cowboys' 24-14 win over Reading. Wyoming improved to 5-0 this season.

Hancock is 100-15 overall in his 10th season as the Wyoming head coach. Hancock was an assistant coach from 2001-2011.

"It's an incredible honor to have 100 wins here at Wyoming High School," Hancock told WCPO. "It's a testament to our coaches, our players that have played for me. And just the tradition that we have here. We've just been able to continue to elevate that tradition, elevate the expectation and I couldn't be happier with everything over my last 10 years here and it's been really great."

Wyoming recorded its 52nd consecutive regular-season win Friday night – the top mark in the state for most consecutive regular-season wins.

The class of 2022 is 43-2 in its first three seasons. Wyoming has won the regional title in three consecutive years including the 2018 Division IV state title.

"Wyoming is very special to me," Hancock said. "This community values football. They value the virtues that it teaches our young men. And I couldn't be happier or more proud to be the head football coach here at Wyoming High School."

Wyoming athletic director Jan Wilking said Hancock is the "cornerstone of the program."

"He took a great base that former coach Wyoming coach Bernie Barre built and transformed Wyoming into the championship program it is," Wilking said. "He demonstrates a work ethic that is unmatched and a commitment to making each student-athlete reach their full potential on and off the field. He is successful because of the culture he has built within his program. Coach Hancock teaches his players to compete for one another and embrace the success and tradition of Wyoming football."

Wilking said Hancock has worked countless hours and is one of the most successful people she knows.

"When you hear his players, current and past, talk about Coach Hancock and what he has meant to them as individuals, I think that is the true measure of success," Wilking said.

Wyoming is scheduled next to play host to Deer Park in a CHL game on Sept. 24.