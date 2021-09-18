Salem To Require Negative COVID Test For Indoor Events

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A giant pothole on Route 1 in Lynnfield left 20-to-30 vehicles damaged Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers shut down one lane of Route 1 south just before the Lynnfield Tunnel after the cars started getting flat tires and other damage during the morning rush hour. The pothole on Route 1 south in Lynnfield Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV) The pothole they hit is about four feet wide. “This destroyed two of my wheels, completely destroyed at 5:30 in the morning,” driver Nick Nelson told WBZ-TV on Facebook. “We could not see the pothole in the dark until a split second before impact. This made for a pretty terrifying (and expensive!) morning commute,” Julie Will commented on Facebook. The pothole repairs on Route 1 south in Lynnfield Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV) MassDOT said Thursday afternoon that all repairs to the pothole are finished and that all lanes are open.

