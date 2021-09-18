CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Salem To Require Negative COVID Test For Indoor Events

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Salem is requiring a negative COVID test for large indoor events this Halloween season. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

boston.cbslocal.com

