Is it autumn already? It must be, because some spots in the Ozarks saw temperatures in the 40s this week. Better get the fuzzy blanket out of the closet. Autumn also brings the arrival of "flu season," which has to be put in scare quotes because there's never a season in which you can't get the flu. But as people huddle more indoors in the cooler weather, this is the time of year when the flu starts peaking, and won't stop until after the Super Bowl.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO