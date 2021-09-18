Lil Nas X and Jean Paul Gaultier Team Up for Surprise Drop

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his debut studio album, MONTERO, Lil Nas X is teaming up with Jean Paul Gaultier to release a surprise collection on Monday, September 20. Little is known about the collaboration except for breadcrumbs hinted at by the two on their respective social media accounts. Earlier this month, Lil Nas X tweeted: “big announcement soon” to which the French fashion house replied on Thursday with emojis that hinted at a shared project.

