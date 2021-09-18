Lil Nas X and Jean Paul Gaultier Team Up for Surprise Drop

If Lil Nas X has taught us anything in the last year, it's that at the young age of 22, he has already mastered the concept of the album rollout. From dropping the lead single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and sexually-Satan-themed visuals to go with it or grabbing rising star Jack Harlow to assist with the second single "Industry Baby" and appear in that record's all-pink-prison video, to more *abstract* ideas, like an entire pregnancy saga leading up to the birth of Baby Montero and the release of Montero itself, Lil Nas X has shown that he knows how to grab attention and keep that attention over a sustained period of time.

