CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Surviving Son- A message of Hope

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Afghanistan may officially be over but recent headlines suggest the impact of America’s longest war will last. Army Veteran and author of the new book Surviving Son joined us to share a message of hope. To get the book go to SurvivingSonBook.com.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Surviving Son: Afghanistan War Veteran Shares his Story in a New Book

After 20 years, the withdrawal from Afghanistan may be over but the memories will remain for Gold Star families. In a timely new book, author Scott Deluzio chronicles the sacrifices that the military and their families make to keep us safe. We talked to him about his experiences, including how he learned of his brother’s death moments before he found himself in the middle of a firefight with the Taliban, the same group responsible for this brother’s death. It’s a courageous tale of loss, recovery, and the struggle to return to civilian life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chiefexecutive.net

Posthumous Lessons For Surviving The Unthinkable

Kent Taylor was turned down more than 80 times by would-be investors when he sought funding in the early ’90s for his new venture, Texas Roadhouse. But the Louisville native and former college track star refused to give up on his dream of an “affordable, Texas-style” restaurant, and finally raised $300,000 in startup capital from three doctors in Kentucky. He went on to grow the chain to more than 600 locations in 49 states with revenues of $2.8 billion and a market cap of $6.5 billion.
ECONOMY
wmar2news

Scott Deluzio - Surviving Son

Scott and Steven DeLuzio grew up in a patriotic household and felt the call to serve their country after the events of 9/11. The brothers were deployed together to Afghanistan in 2010, and Steven was killed in action the same year. In the years following his brother's death and his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War In Afghanistan#Army Veteran
New York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
MILITARY
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
InspireMore

“You’re Enough.” Son’s Heartfelt Message To Dad With Cerebral Palsy Has Us In Tears.

Stephen J. Wampler has been living with cerebral palsy for many years, so he’s made overcoming obstacles his life’s work. He and his wife Elizabeth started the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation in 2002 to help children with disabilities participate in outdoor activities and programs. They’ve sent thousands of kids to camp, including low-income children who would never ordinarily get a chance to experience the great outdoors.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy