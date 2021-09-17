CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, MS

Marion Jasper “Bud” King

By Staff Report
Oxford Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion Jasper “Bud” King, 78 years of age, of Batesville, MS passed away peaceful on September 5, 2021. Marion leaves behind his wife of 30 years; Charleen Cates King; one sister; Shirley Walden of Charleston, South Carolina; three children; Marion Joseph (Joey) King (Pam) of Munford, TN, Keith King (Cissy) of Ripley, TN Kevin King (Wendy) of Hickman, KY. Seven step children; Diane May of Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, William D. (Billy) Hamm Jr. (Pat) of Burlison, TN, Jeanette Love of Atoka, TN, Ray Hamm of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Alicia Sanders (Jimmy) of Courtland, MS, Stephanie Cole (Rickey) of Senatobia, MS, and Stephen Hamm (Alyson) of Sardis, MS. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

www.oxfordeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
City
Lake, MS
City
Courtland, MS
City
Senatobia, MS
City
Sardis, MS
City
Batesville, MS
City
Charleston, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith King

Comments / 0

Community Policy