Marion Jasper “Bud” King, 78 years of age, of Batesville, MS passed away peaceful on September 5, 2021. Marion leaves behind his wife of 30 years; Charleen Cates King; one sister; Shirley Walden of Charleston, South Carolina; three children; Marion Joseph (Joey) King (Pam) of Munford, TN, Keith King (Cissy) of Ripley, TN Kevin King (Wendy) of Hickman, KY. Seven step children; Diane May of Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, William D. (Billy) Hamm Jr. (Pat) of Burlison, TN, Jeanette Love of Atoka, TN, Ray Hamm of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Alicia Sanders (Jimmy) of Courtland, MS, Stephanie Cole (Rickey) of Senatobia, MS, and Stephen Hamm (Alyson) of Sardis, MS. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.