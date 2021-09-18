Statewide high school football scores, Week 3

The Crusaders streak of 25 straight shutouts ends, but team prevails thanks to Naomi Alvarez' game-winner.Tualatin did something in their game with Jesuit that hasn't happened in quite some time, but ultimately Jesuit did what they almost always do â€“ win. Maya Loudd scored the first goal against a Crusaders team in 26 games, but that momentum only carried the No. 7-ranked Timberwolves to the 60th minute when Jesuit's Naomi Alvarez netted what would be the game-winner en route to a 3-1 victory Thursday night, Sept. 23, at Jesuit High School. With the win the Crusaders (6-0) remained undefeated, but...

1 DAY AGO