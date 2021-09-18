Statewide high school football scores, Week 3

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
The Crusaders streak of 25 straight shutouts ends, but team prevails thanks to Naomi Alvarez' game-winner.Tualatin did something in their game with Jesuit that hasn't happened in quite some time, but ultimately Jesuit did what they almost always do â€“ win. Maya Loudd scored the first goal against a Crusaders team in 26 games, but that momentum only carried the No. 7-ranked Timberwolves to the 60th minute when Jesuit's Naomi Alvarez netted what would be the game-winner en route to a 3-1 victory Thursday night, Sept. 23, at Jesuit High School. With the win the Crusaders (6-0) remained undefeated, but...
Justin Richard Baker has always made an impact as a leader — both on the football field and off of it. “You just can’t say enough about him,” Sheldon Cross, his former football coach for four seasons at Kennedy Catholic High School, said this week. “He’s just an extraordinary person and an extraordinary leader.”
On Thursday night, Appalachian State and Marshall faced off in a highly-anticipated matchup. While both teams delivered incredible performances, the game was overshadowed by an unfortunate scene after the game was over. A video showed fans allegedly screaming expletives at Marshall players as they walked off the field. “App state...
Clemson Ring of Honor Member Levon Kirkland and myself go over some of the top games for this coming weekend in college football. We also discuss which Power 5 Conference has been the best in non-conference (...)
The Miami Hurricanes did what they were supposed to do on Saturday when facing a lower-division, FCS program: take care of business and dominate. Led by a new starting quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke with D’Eriq King sidelined, UM squashed Central Connecticut State 69-0 for the type of dominant win the Hurricanes desperately needed heading into conference play after a slow start to the season. ...
