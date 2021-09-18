Food Bank staff receives Acting Out Against Hunger Award and recognition from Gov. Hutchinson
More than 60,000 people in western Arkansas wake up each day with one concern on their mind – where to find their next meal. Whether because of job loss, sickness, disability or other crises, families and individuals find themselves facing food insecurity through no fault of their own. This is where the River Valley Regional Food Bank and its partner food pantries step in to fulfill their mission of fighting hunger and delivering hope.www.swtimes.com
