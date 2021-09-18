NextGEN: Real Estate and Construction: Albert Elmore, Colliers International
The BBJ has unveiled its 2021 NextGEN in Real Estate and Construction, and Albert Elmore is on the list.www.bizjournals.com
The BBJ has unveiled its 2021 NextGEN in Real Estate and Construction, and Albert Elmore is on the list.www.bizjournals.com
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
Comments / 0