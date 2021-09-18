CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NextGEN: Real Estate and Construction: Albert Elmore, Colliers International

Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The BBJ has unveiled its 2021 NextGEN in Real Estate and Construction, and Albert Elmore is on the list.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Throughout my career, I’ve had many complicated and challenging listings. I take great pride in the fact that, no matter what, I always close my deals and maintain my 100% Success Rate of selling each and every listing that I bring to market. Rest assured, however, none of them are ever easy. And none are more difficult than divorce sales. Whether I’m selling the property before, during or after the divorce has been finalized, it’s extremely rare to work with a separating couple who’s on good terms, or even agreeable, with one another.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mary White and Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offer a house that’s easy to love and easier to move into. What’s on the Market – An expanded...
REAL ESTATE
pointandshoreland.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers from the Lucas County auditor’s office:. Homer R. Harrington to Warren and Sandra Jensen, 5312 Whitehouse Drive, $192,500. Tyler E. Amborski to Brian K. Marquez, 2012 Northridge Drive, $140,000. Mark R. Wamsley to Lynn B. Quay and Gail R. Eckhart, 5515 303rd Street, $251,500. Donald V. and...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Elmore
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Real Estate Rundown

In this week's real estate rundown we have a townhouse that has been so well cared for it looks new!. Located in Lehi near Traverse mountain with lots of restaurants and shops!. Details:. $390,000. 3 bed. 2 1/2 bath. 1700 sqft. 3 levels and 2-car garage. The unit is located...
LEHI, UT
theanimalbible.net

Types Of Real Estate Investment Strategies

Real estate investment is the acquisition, holding, possession, or improvement of real property for private monetary gains. As part of an overall realty investment plan, such development of realty property is commonly referred to as commercial or real estate investing. The two sub-specialties are fixed asset real estate investment plan and buy-to-let real estate investment plan. Fixed asset real property investment plan involves the transfer an asset from one owner, with the intention to make a profit. The asset owner retains the rights to use, rent, lend, exchange, rent, and lease the asset under this plan.
REAL ESTATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The Community Development Finance Authority reports it made 145 investments in community-based initiatives and organizations, infusing more than $20 million into community development, economic development and clean energy projects throughout the state the 2021 fiscal year. The investments were made in 53 different communities. According to the CDFA, the awards rehabbed, preserved or created 152 housing units; created or retained 1,076 jobs; supported 440 micro businesses; and resulted in an estimated annual energy savings of 330,272 kilowatt-hours.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colliers International#Nextgen#Bbj
Front Office Sports

Golf Real Estate Soars

Three million people tried golf for the first time in 2020, which has translated to big business for golf-focused facilities and communities. “Demand for private golf club community amenities and real estate is at an all-time high,” Jason Becker, co-founder of Golf Live Navigators, told Bloomberg. The Kiawah Island Club...
CHARLESTON, SC
rejournals.com

Colliers International Chicago announces new marketing director

Laura Kalina has joined the Chicago office of global real estate services firm Colliers International (Colliers) as marketing director. She will spearhead the strategic development and implementation of marketing campaigns, in support of business development goals, for the local offices and their multiple service lines. Prior to joining Colliers, Laura...
CHICAGO, IL
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, BankPlus has leased 13,000 ft2 of retail and executive office space in the Merchants Plaza Annex at 106 St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile, said Allan R. Cameron, Jr. and Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile, who lease and manage the building. Also in Mobile, Tyler Arrington Insurance & Financial Services has leased 2,700 ft2 of office space at 4325 Midmost Drive, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Tiffany Barry Rose of Re/Max Partners worked for the tenant. In Robertsdale, Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Real Estate represented BankPlus. Solaro Energy has leased 25,200 ft2 of office and warehouse space in Robertsdale Industrial Park at 22955 McAuliffe Drive, according to Jeff Barnes of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Susan Bibby of Coastal Resort Realty worked for the tenant. Finally, in Orange Beach, the South Baldwin Healthcare Authority is seeking site plan review to build an 11,000-ft2 medical office building at 4161 and 4171 Orange Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTEN.com

Blockchain Real Estate – Investment Guide

Blockchain is a diverse digital technology used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherum. The adoption of blockchain technology has significantly impacted the financial services industry. Due to the decentralization of the blockchain platform, transactions such as mortgage loans can be made swiftly, seamlessly and with complete transparency. Blockchain real estate applications have also proven to be disruptive to the real estate industry. That opens up new options for real estate investors. Here’s what you need to know.
MARKETS
cobizmag.com

Top Company 2021: Real Estate

In its 34th year, ColoradoBiz‘s Top Company honors the Colorado companies that have drive, determination, a vision and a plan and are ultimately making the state a better place to live and work. These three companies – one winner and two finalists –represent the 2021 Top Companies in Real Estate.
REAL ESTATE
NJBIZ

Nominations open for inaugural Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design awards

NJBIZ is accepting nominations for its inaugural Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design awards, to be presented in a ceremony on Nov. 30. The awards will celebrate individuals and companies who are changing the commercial real estate landscape of New Jersey through development, design, construction, project management and more. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 27.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

ERA® Real Estate Expands Into Pennsylvania

ERA® Real Estate recently announced that Mountain Realty LLC, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The company will now do business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered. Broker/Owner Nathan Mountain established the company in 2005 after a highly visible career as a restauranteur. The brokerage, headquartered in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue. Real Estate Matters 9.7.2021. Updated: 13 hours ago. If you've become a new home owner,...
REAL ESTATE
businesspress.vegas

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has nearly completed its third of four custom home renovations on the New Vista Ranch home site, benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home is slated to be completed by Sept. 20. HomeAid provided...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clock Online

The Convergence of Real Estate, Media and Technology

- The idea to build giant LED screens is not a new concept. Historically called "Megatrons or Jumbotrons," they have been used to generate buzz and a visual identity for properties and in some cases to generate the majority of the revenue for the buildings they are affixed to. Nowhere...
RETAIL
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy